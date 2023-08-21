Visitor restrictions in place at Nenagh Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been imposed at a ward in Nenagh Hospital.

The restriction applies to Medical Ward 2 and are being implemented due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Exceptions to the restrictions will be made on compassionate grounds for patients who are critically ill or at end-of-life, and for people assisting confused patients with exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

Visiting at Medical Ward 1 continues as normal. Patients attending for scheduled care – outpatient clinics, day surgery and endoscopy – are asked to attend their appointments as planned.

In a statement from UL Hospitals Group, it says: “We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.

“Visitors are urged to co-operate with any advice from staff around local restrictions, hand hygiene, masks and other precautions. People with any symptoms of COVID-19 (sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath etc) are asked not to visit our hospitals.”