Vaccination status of patients to be checked by UL Hospital Group

UL Hospitals Group, which manages UHL and Nenagh Hospital, has begun asking patients about their vaccination status when attending.

Management say the move is in line with latest national guidance, and will help keep all patients and staff safe from Covid infection.

Patients will be asked about their vaccination status either before attending appointments, at the time of check-in or admission, or as soon as possible afterwards.

UL Hospitals Group says this is particularly important for unscheduled attendances at the A&E at University Hospital Limerick.

It’s important to note however that all patients will continue to receive care and treatment, whether or not they’re vaccinated.

Management say that knowledge of vaccination status enables safer management of patients according to their degree of immunisation, and assists with contact tracing where a positive case occurs.

UL Hospitals Group also say that vaccination can be organised for inpatients who are unvaccinated or have only had one dose so far.