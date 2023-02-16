UL Hospitals Group respond to claims of insufficient staff to meet current demands

The UL Hospitals Group have responded to claims that they have failed to hire enough staff to meet current demands.

HSE figures released earlier this week showed that only seven fulltime or whole-time equivalent healthcare professional positions were created at University Hospital Limerick last year.

However, representatives for the ULHG said there was a considerable increase in staffing levels at the facility during the Covid crisis, with a 26% increase in staff numbers between December 2019 and December 2022.

The group did acknowledge that there has been historic understaffing at the facility for many years but say that they are working to recruit more staff across all grades.