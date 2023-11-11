Uisce Éireann commence works in Puckane

Work in underway in Puckane to replace over 1km stretch of old and damaged water mains.

Uisce Éireann says the damaged pipes have been causing leaks and disruption to the supply for local residents living in the area.

The new pipework is being laid for nearly a kilometre and a half along the R493 from Kildangan National School to Blackfort

Networks Programme manager Dave Murphy explains what they are doing.

“We’re on the ground already. There are these 1.4 kilometres of the 15.4 inch asbestos water main in pretty poor condition.

“So we have started site investigation, and pipe train works are on the way at the moment there. The works have started, and we’re hoping to have completed the main works before year end, with probably re-instatement works to continue into the new year.

“We’re well aware of the problems along this stretch and the works along these road will greatly benefit the community and hopefully put a name to the sporadic bursts and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. It’s not a health risk. Many, a lot, of our mains, are asbestos mains, but asbestos mains mean that they’re older mains and need replacement.

“All asbestos mains equal potential for supply interruption and leakage. And therefore, we have a program there to replace as many of these mains as possible throughout the country.”