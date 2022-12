Two housing estates in South Tipp are to be Taken in Charge by Tipperary County Council.

Proposals to take in charge the Woodlands and The Avenue estates in Cahir are the latest to be approved by the council.

The process has been ongoing for a number of months, but now that the estates are in charge any issues with water or lighting can be sorted by Irish Water and Airtricity.

The residents of the estates have expressed their relief at the news and are glad the long-running saga has ended.