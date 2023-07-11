There are two Boil Water notice in place in Tipperary at present.

Following consultation with the HSE Uisce Éireann has issued a notice to customers on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby supplies.

Around 3,620 consumers are affected and this is due to an operational issue at the water treatment plant.

The notice impacts customers in Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, Mitchelstown Road in Cahir, and surrounding areas as well as customers on the Kiltankin and Clonmore South Group Water Schemes.

Meanwhile the Boil Water Notice issued on Friday remains in place for the 11,350 customers on the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply Scheme.

This is due to operational issues at the water treatment plant and customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of water.ie.