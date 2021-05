Two men were arrested in Tipperary last night following a burglary.

Clonmel Gardaí arrested two persons in relation to a Burglary and Theft from MPV incidents in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel overnight.

The two people are currently being detained in Clonmel Garda station for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity or have any information to contact them on 052-6177640.