Tributes paid to one of the driving forces behind Tipp FM

Tributes are being paid to one of the main movers behind the setting up of Tipp FM.

Joe O’Connor of Benedine in Nenagh sadly passed away over the weekend.

He was a long time director of Tipp FM and most recently acted as company secretary.

Joe made a huge contribution to both the establishment and development of the station over the years.

He loved all things Tipperary and was a huge advocate of Tipp having its own strong local independent radio station.

The Board, management and staff at the station would like to acknowledge Joe’s huge contribution to Tipp FM over the years.

Michael Crowley Chairman of Tipp FM says his presence will be missed.

“Joe had a very good business sense, and with his background in finance made a huge contribution to the policies and affairs of Tipp FM. He was anxious that Tipp FM should have a strong Tipperary influence. During his long illness, he continued to be active in the business of Tipp FM and attended all of the meetings of the board. His views were always sought and very much appreciated.

“His passing is a big loss to me personally and to Tipp FM. On behalf of the board of directors of Tipp FM, I would like to offer sincere sympathies to his wife Sheila, his family, and the extended O’ Connor family”

Joe O’Connor will be reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home in Nenagh from 5 o’clock this evening and will be laid to rest tomorrow morning following 11 o’clock Mass in St Mary of the Rosary Church,