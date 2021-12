The Limerick – Ballybrophy rail line is back operating today.

Full services resume on the route following the successful completion of track renewals on the line.

7.5 miles of the track was renewed over two phases of works, the latest of which got underway on November 1st.

As part of the work, old jointed track on timber sleepers was replaced by continuous welded rail on concrete sleepers, which improves the safety of the line.

The works have also improved journey times on the line.