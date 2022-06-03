Transport Minister says Ballybrophy rail line has huge potential

The Transport Minister has again been urged to improve services on a direct Limerick to Dublin line through Tipperary.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara has highlighted the need to improve services on the Ballybrophy line.

Addressing Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil Deputy McNamara said a significant improvement in rail services is required if the Government wants to get people out of cars and on to trains.

“We want to move people off the motorway and onto the trains.

“The direct line to Limerick – where all direct trains to Limerick went through previously – is now barely served. There’s a 20mph speed limit in parts of it.

“There are two trains that you can catch in Ballybrophy – which is a great station – in the morning and there’s only two trains in the afternoon.

“When are we going to upgrade that because we see the difficulty with the ‘all planes go to Dublin Airport’ approach. At the moment all trains go through Limerick Junction and there are vast swathes of the country that are just not served.”

In reply the Transport Minister said the Ballybrophy Rail Line in North Tipp has huge potential.

Eamon Ryan told the Dáil that he had used the line just last weekend.

“I took the train down to Cloughjordan on Saturday – a lovely trip and great people.

“I think Limerick can thrive on the rail lines that lead into it. I think that Ballybrophy line can be a commuting line into Limerick, or shopping line as well as improving the people coming down for Dublin.

“But forget about Dublin – think about the South West and that region. If you’ve got really good commuting services – metropolitan services – from the likes of Cloughjordan into Limerick or Nenagh into Limerick. Or even Ballybrophy or Roscrea into Limerick.”