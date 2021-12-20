Thurles Bus Éireann foreman honoured for Going the Extra Mile

A Tipperary man has been honoured by Bus Éireann for his work with the company.

Paul McSpadden was among those included in the annual GEM Awards which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking.

He was chosen as Foreman of the Year for the Western region in the Go the Extra Mile awards.

Paul was awarded for his work as Foreman in Bus Éireann’s Thurles garage, which he joined as a mechanic in 1997. He was commended for his relationship with local school bus drivers and for maintaining the Bus Éireann fleet in Tipperary to a very high standard, ensuring comfort and safety for drivers and passengers alike.

According to a recent KPMG report, Bus Éireann employs 100 people who live in County Tipperary and transports 5,600 students on school transport in Tipperary each school day.