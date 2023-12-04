Significant drop in Tipperary car sales last month

New car registrations in Tipperary are up by almost 7% so far this year.

Up to the end of November there were 2,905 new T registrations issued in the Premier County compared with 2,717 for the first 11 months of 2022.

While new car sales in Tipperary are up 188 year on year latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show a drop of over 58% for the month of November.

Just 10 new cars were registered in the Premier County last month compared with 24 in November of 2022.

Petrol is the most popular engine type in Tipp accounting for 841 units or almost 29% of sales closely followed by diesel at 836 units.

The sale of fully electric vehicles is up almost 13% at 376 so far this year.

Grey – or variants of it – is the most popular colour while automatic transmissions have increased by 22% with manual gearboxes down over 10%.

Sales of light commercial vehicles are up nearly 16% in Tipperary this year at 723 while heavy commercial vehicle sales are also up 16% at 101.

Nationally new car registrations for the month of November were down 4% when compared to November 2022 while figures for the year to date are up 15% on the same period last year.