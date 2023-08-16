School transport once again an issue for families in Tipp

The age old problem of school transport is once again being experienced by many families in Tipperary.

With the reopening of schools just a matter of weeks away parents in some areas of the county are struggling secure a place on the school bus for their children.

Deputy Martin Browne says his office has been dealing with dozens of calls on the issue.

On Tipp Today earlier the outlined the way some of the families had found a solution having originally been told there was no room on the bus.

“Two families got back in touch with us yesterday to tell us that what they had done was reapplied for the same child that had been getting the bus for the last couple of years…reapplied as if it was a new ticket they were looking for. And after being turned down for having a ticket renewed suddenly because they seemed to be a new applicant they have now been issued tickets after being told there was no room on the bus.”

Deputy Browne says a lack communication within the Department appears to be causing much of the problem.

“There’s two different sections above in the Department when they’re applying for tickets and it comes back then – the same as the water – the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. One section is turning down these families for the ticket for the school bus because there is no room and just because they’ve chanced their arm and gone away and reapplied as a new applicant have suddenly found a seat on that same bus.”