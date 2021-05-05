Public to have their say on Cahir – Waterford N24 upgrade

A Public Consultation stage has opened which will examine the study area for the upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Waterford.

People are being invited to give their thoughts on the project over the next month.

The N24 Waterford to Cahir Project is being overseen by Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, the TII and the Department of Transport.

It’s currently progressing through early planning as part of the current National Development Plan.

Yesterday, a Public Consultation phase was launched to inform the public of the study area for the project, the key constraints found so far, and the programme for advancing the project.

An online Public Consultation platform can be found on www.n24waterford2cahir.ie, where submissions can also be made.

Postal submissions can also be made to Kilkenny County Council, and the Public Consultation will remain open until June 1st.

Further west on the route, N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project is being developed separately by Tipperary County Council.