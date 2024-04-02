Positive news on Cahir – Waterford bus service

There have been calls for an improved timetable for Bus Éireann’s 355 service to facilitate people commuting from the South Tipp town to the Deise.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says while some progress has been made there is still more work to be done.

“Cahir services now will start at 6.45am instead of 7 o’clock which will allow people get to Waterford in time for work and college.”

However he says they are still seeking changes to the evening timetable to allow those commuters to get home at a more convenient time.

“We’re trying still to get the 17.40 service direct to Cahir instead of coming to Carrick and going back to Waterford. So that’s the next mission but for now its good news to get the 6.45am service.”