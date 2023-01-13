New pilot hackney service coming to North Tipp

A new pilot transport service is coming to a North Tipp town.

Borrisoleigh is one of 21 towns and villages in Ireland to benefit under the Local Hackney Pilot Scheme.

The scheme aims to improve transport options for those living in rural villages and towns across Ireland by encouraging part-time hackney drivers to operate in communities that would not have enough demand for a full-time taxi service.

Successful applicants will be awarded €6,000 funding by the National Transport Authority to go towards running the service.

The initial project will run for one year, and all drivers will be fully licensed, insured and Garda vetted.