New bus service to link South Tipp and West Waterford

The TFI Local Link service will start next Monday and operate seven days a week between Dungarvan and Clonmel.

There will be five daily return services with the first one arriving in Clonmel before 9am and the last bus heading back to Dungarvan at 9pm.

Waterford TFI Local Link spokesperson Teresa Fennell says the new route will benefit both towns.

“With five return services a day and running seven days a week it will be a vital link between Dungarvan and Clonmel. There will be a direct connection to Tipperary University Hospital and also to the train station in Clonmel with the peak service timed for commuters.

“It will also help with people to access employment, health and education, recreation and of course the day out shopping which everybody loves.”

Teresa Fennell says the last return service from Clonmel will be at 9pm each day.

“That’s just to make sure to bring people back after the evening…some people work a little bit later than others so its just to make sure that we can try and get as much as we can scoped in in that.

“This is going to be a 34 seater bus which will have wheelchair accessibility.”

For route and timetable information, call (058) 22076 or visit www.locallinkwaterford.ie