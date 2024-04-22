McGrath: Government collecting over 50% of the cost of a litre of petrol at the pumps in taxes

A Tipperary TD is accusing the Government of fuelling the cost-of-living crisis by taxing prices at the pumps.

Rural Independent Group Leader Mattie McGrath is hitting out at high fuel prices.

He says putting back duties and hikes in carbon tax mean it’s collecting over half of the cost of a litre of petrol in taxes.

Deputy McGrath says it’s a windfall for the Government but it’s drivers who’ll suffer.

“In tax take its going to take in an extra €700 million through the rest of this year bringing the total tax take from motorists fuel to €4 billion this year. Motorists – you know people who – light industry travel, commercial vehicles you name it. Everybody has to travel. Hauliers and indeed farmers are being penalised by the government in order to take in this extra tax.”