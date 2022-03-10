Local transport companies facing uncertain future with spiralling fuel costs

A local courier company says the situation with fuel costs is ‘disastrous’.

There have been reports across the county that many filling stations upped prices last night in anticipation of the cuts to excise today, something the CCPC is being asked to investigate.

Sean Murphy who runs the family business Coolmoyne Transport in Fethard says they didn’t want to implement a surcharge on their customers but were left with no choice.

He says the intervention yesterday means nothing.

“Everybody is in the same boat and I can see people going to the wall with it. It’s been a disastrous couple of years with Covid, we are an island nation everything is transported on the road…so from port to port from customer to customer it has to travel on the road.”

Meanwhile, a local haulier feels capping the cost of fuel would have been more advantageous than the excise cut.

Sinn Féin had put forward an alternative to the Government’s solution yesterday, calling for the a blanket cost of €1.75 for fuel.

This is something Cahir haulier Martin feels would have been a better idea and avoided differing prices at forecourts across the country today.

He says at least that would be more likely to help those in the industry stay employed.

“At least you’re keeping the people working and still driving, so they’re still contributing to the country in some way. Eventually this is going to break people… they’re all telling you a different price but the barrel of oil is the same for everybody.”