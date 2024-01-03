Increase in EV charging points in Tipperary

The Tipperary Town Plaza has become the site of the Ireland’s latest high-powered electric vehicle hubs.

Situated on the Limerick road out of Tipp the facilities can provide a car with up to 100km of range in six minutes.

It brings to 32 the number of high-power pumps the Plaza Group has installed over the past few months.

The four-bay ESB high-power ‘pumps’ each offer up to 200kw of charge for electric vehicles.

The Obama Plaza in North Tipp already has 8 fast chargers.

It comes as the sale of electric vehicles in Tipperary rose by 13% last year while nationally they increased by 45%.