Illegal use of accessible parking spaces to be targeted in Clonmel

Traffic wardens in Clonmel will be closely monitoring disabled parking spaces to prevent illegal parking.

The move comes after calls from Councillor Siobhán Ambrose for closer inspection and increased checks in the town.

She told Clonmel Borough Council that there have been increased reports of people parking in the accessible spaces without a pass, or double-parking too close to them.

In response, Tipperary County Council said the full-time traffic wardens have been informed of the Fianna Fáil councillor’s motion and will monitor the disabled parking spaces closely over the coming months to ensure any illegal parking is minimised.