Fare hikes for Tipp Expressway passengers

Photo courtesy of Bus Éireann

Fares for passengers travelling on the Expressway Service to and from Tipperary have increased.

The change came into effect on the 21st of October.

The Clonmel to Limerick route sees a €1 increase for one way fares, with a return journey costing an extra €1.50 up to €16 and €29.50 respectively.

Passengers from Clonmel to Waterford will see single fare increase by 50cent to €11 with the return now costing €18.50

Those wishing to get a bus from Cahir to Waterford will have to find an extra €1 for a single fare and 50c for a return journey, while day return tickets are to end on all routes.

However, customers booking online will benefit from an additional 5% discount.