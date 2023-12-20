Clonmel town bus service carries over 2,300 passengers in its first week

The recently launched town bus service in Clonmel is proving extremely popular.

The revamped service operates three routes throughout the town following an investment of over €1 million.

The service is run by TFI Local Link with busses operating from 6am until almost midnight each day.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says attention is now turning to having timetables printed.

“In its first week the Clonmel Town Bus carried over 2,300 passengers and that’s a great success story in week one. I’ve also received confirmation that the Department are currently making up brochures with respect to a timetable for the Clonmel Town Bus routes because the big focus was on trying to get the route up and running before Christmas.”