Clonmel chosen as “10 Minute Town”

Clonmel town centre is in for some major changes if proposals from the Transport Minister come to fruition.

Minister Eamon Ryan has included Clonmel as one of six “10 Minute Town” projects announced which aims to reduce the dominance of the car in the town centre.

The project will prioritise pedestrian access to town centre streets, reduce on-street parking and implement a one-way system on the Main Street in the direction of the Main Guard.

Mayor of Clonmel Pat English says there is local support for the proposals.

“It was opened for discussion about a year and a half ago and basically most people were in agreement with it. They had seen other towns similar – that when they open it up its much better for bringing people into town and a much nicer please to walk and move around in.”

The “10 Minute Town” project will also connect existing and proposed new walking and cycling infrastructure such as the Suir Blueway, proposed Suir Island pedestrian and cycling bridge, the proposed Cahir to Clonmel Greenway and the Safe Routes to Schools projects.