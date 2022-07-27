Call for better bus service in Tipperary

A local councillor has called for Local Link to redirect bus routes to connect more Tipp towns.

Cllr Andy Moloney told this months’ Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District meeting that there should be a “loop” service connecting Ardfinnan, Clogheen and Cahir.

Cllr Marie Murphy seconded the motion stating that the lack of routes also affects the Ukrainian refugees who have recently relocated to Clogheen, as the nearest social welfare office is located in Cahir and that as a district they should be pushing for this to be addressed.

Andy Moloney told Tipp FM that while there are some bus services catering to rural parts of Tipp, more need to be implemented.

“We’ve called for the Local Link to redirect their service on at least two days a week that would do a triangular loop between Cahir, Ardfinnan and Clogheen, and back to Cahir. That way, people could come in go to the doctor, do their bit of shopping and go to the social welfare and all that.

“If we’re designating two days a week that rural link would come. At the moment, the rural link are travelling behind Bus Éireann between Cahir and Limerick Junction, now there is Bus Éireann service on that. The rural link kicks in then between Limerick Junction, Tipp Town Golden, and New-Inn, which is rural and that serves a purpose. But there is nobody catering for that loop between Ardfinnan, Clogheen, and Cahir.”