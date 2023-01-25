Browne calls for increase in footpaths and cycle lanes

More footpaths and cycle lanes along roads in Tipperary will only encourage people to use them.

That’s according to Cashel TD Martin Browne who had sought clarification from Tipperary County Council as to whether it would be possible to install cycleways along the Old Road in Cashel as well as on the bypass.

A response from the executive said that while they were currently laying footpaths along the Old Road route, the area was too narrow to include a cycle lane.

However, the Sinn Fein representative said that if the government wanted people to get serious about walking and cycling, more infrastructure needs to be put in place.

“If they wish for the public to start using cycle lanes or walking, we need to, as public representatives, be pushing where that can be done safely. That’s why we’re pushing for that, and if that whole circle was done you’d have 4 and a half kilometres of a circle around Cashel town which people, and especially young people, can start getting active and be safe on footpaths or cycle lanes.

“We need to start making areas for walking and cycling safe, especially for children if we want to encourage more fitness.”