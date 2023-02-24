Bonfield calls for bus shelter in Rearcross

The need for a bus shelter in a North Tipp village has been raised by a local councillor.

Fiona Bonfield tabled a notice of motion at a recent meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District asking that a shelter be erected in Rearcross Village.

The Labour representative says increased use of public transport deserves to be rewarded.

“The amount of students that are using the Local Link busses and the Bus Éireann busses to go to college and even on Saturday’s you can see they’re fairly busy with people going shopping.

“But unfortunately in poor weather and in winter time you do need a bus shelter. There’s no point in standing in a village or a town and its raining down on top of you. Particularly when we’re encouraging people to use public transport – we need to put in these shelters as well.”

