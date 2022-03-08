Ballybrophy Line to be discussed at Oireachtas Transport Committee

Members of the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership will address the Oireachtas Transport Committee today.

TD’s and Senators will today hear about the future of Ireland’s railway network and what must be done to improve it.

The Oireachtas Transport Committee will be hear submissions to the All-Island Rail Review later.

Graham Lightfoot, Edward Kelly and Hassard Stacpoole from the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership will make their case for improved services on the Limerick – Ballybrophy line.

Proposals for a Western Railway Corridor that could run from Ennis to Enniskillen will also be discussed.