Air companies to stand trial over 2009 plane crash which claimed the life of a Tipperary woman

Air France and Airbus will stand trial in connection to a plane crash in June 2009 which killed 228 people, including a Tipperary woman.

Flight AF447 was travelling from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to Paris when it went into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm.

It took two years to find the plane’s wreckage which was located almost four kilometres beneath the surface of the water.

27 year old Aisling Butler from Roscrea, Jane Deasy from Dublin and Eithne Walls from Belfast were among those who died on board.

All three graduated from medical school at Trinity College Dublin in 2007.

The companies are expected to face charges of involuntary manslaughter.