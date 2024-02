Nearly €4 million in funding is being granted to Active Travel schemes in Co Tipperary this year.

The government has announced the 2024 allocation for cycling, walking and wheeling infrastructure .

26 Active Travel projects in the county are sharing the funding.

The biggest beneficiary is the Cashel Road Active Travel Scheme in Clonmel which is getting €900,000.

Safe Routes to School for the Gaelscoil Chluain Meala is also receiving €850,000 while Lisbunny in Nenagh gets over €700,000.