16% of road users says their vehicle has been damaged by potholes

Tipperary is one of the counties with highest number of vehicles damaged due to potholes.

According to new figures from a survey by AA Ireland, 16% of respondents stated that damage had been caused to their car, motorbike or bike as a result of moving over an unrepaired pothole in the past year.

Over 5,000 motorists were questioned with tyre damage was the most likely fallout of a run-in with a poorly maintained road.

Of those who had their car damaged by a pothole, 61% reported that one or more of their tyres had been punctured, with 35% stating that the wheel rim had also been damaged by the pothole.

The majority of respondents who reported such damage were based in Dublin at 30%, with 3% coming from Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

In 2021 AA attended over 37,500 callouts in relation to tyre issues.

Tipperary ranked in the top 13 counties for callouts last year, along with Waterford, Limerick, and Cork.

An AA Ireland spokesperson says potholes are still a major problem on Irish roads and it’s clear more funding is needed for the maintenance and protection of local roads.

The advice to keep pothole damage to a minimum is to maintain full air pressure in all tyres, keep your eyes peeled for potholes by leaving plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front and if you’re not in a position to avoid the pothole, slow down.