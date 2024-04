Nenagh’s new one-way system will be taking effect later this morning.

It’s starting at 11 o’clock with Tipperary County Council staff and Gardaí on duty to make sure it all goes smoothly.

Drivers will begin taking righthand turns around Emmet Place, Kickham St, Pearse St and Mitchell St.

And the traffic flow on Silver St is being reversed.

Director of Services in Roads Liam Brett says that’s it’s being brought in to improve traffic issues and increase road safety.