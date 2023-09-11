Thurles link road makes progress

A major stumbling block appears to have been overcome in efforts to progress a link road in Thurles.

The plans for the project between Clongour and the Mill Road have been stalled for quite some time.

Deputy Michael Lowry says recent discussions have hopefully cleared the way.

“In response to a request from the landowner I renewed efforts to seek a solution to enable the project to move forward. After much discussions the council and landowner have last week agreed a process to negotiate a deal. The landowner has agreed to the sale of 4.5 acres to accommodate the Councils overall plans including the new road carriageway.

Independent valuer’s were appointed last Friday to assist both the landowner and Tipperary County Council to negotiate an acceptable transaction.

However Deputy Lowry says there will be conditions attached to any sale.

“The landowner will insist that any final agreement with the Council must include the completion of the pedestrian footpath from the Dublin Road roundabout to Lady’s Well.

“The landowner has at all times been willing to facilitate this vital piece of infrastructure on reasonable and fair terms. Funding for new bridge over the river Suir and the new roadway has been committed by successive Ministers.”