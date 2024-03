The appalling condition of one of the main roads into Thurles is one of the biggest topics of conversation in the town at the moment.

It was raised by various Cllrs at the monthly District meeting yesterday after some residents complained of loose chippings flying up into their houses and gardens.

A major upgrade of the road surface and footpath on Kickham Street is due to start this August.

But Independent Cllr Jim Ryan says the condition is so bad it can’t wait that long.