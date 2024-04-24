O’Meara: New car park vital for Borrisokane

Borrisokane is crying out for a new car park to stop the regular double-parking that’s happening in the north Tipperary town.

That’s the call from Cllr Michael O’Meara who says it would the final piece of the puzzle in the development of the area.

He says a lot of money has been invested and a lot progress has been made but the work isn’t finished.

Cllr O’Meara is calling on the new Nenagh District Manager to secure the funding for the new car park.

Director of Services Liam Brett has taken over the area after the recent retirement of Marcus O’Connor.

Michael O’Meara says the local authority have to start looking for the right site and then secure the money needed for the project.