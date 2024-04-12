Motorists adapting to new Nenagh one-way system

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council is appealing to people in Nenagh to be patient as they get used to the new one-way traffic system.

The new flow of cars was introduced yesterday with some complaints from Tipp FM listeners about the changeover.

Cars now need to make righthand turns around Emmet Place, Kickham St, Pearse St and Mitchell St – with the traffic on Silver St going the opposite direction to how it was before.

Local Cllr Ger Darcy says drivers need to show consideration for each other as everyone gets used to the new system.