Motorists in the Clonmel and Kilsheelan areas can expect quite a bit of activity this Saturday.

Clonmel Athletic Club will be hosting its rescheduled Boston half-marathon with in excess of 500 participants.

It gets underway at 9am and will take in the Blueway and the Kilsheelan – Clonmel road.

Road users are asked to be aware of the extra road use during this event from about 8am to 2pm on Saturday.