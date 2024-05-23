Good news for Thurles motorists

The long awaited Thurles inner relief road has taken a huge step forward.

Councillor Micheál Lowry says Tipperary County Council has completed negotiations for the purchase of land on the Mill Road to move the project to the next phase.

Traffic congestion in the mid-Tipp town has been a huge issue for years and while a bypass is the only real solution the inner relief road will still be a major boost.

Councillor Lowry says securing the last parcel of land needed for the inner relief road will also have a number of other benefits.

“The deal also secures the land required for a pedestrian footpath along the Mill Road towards Lady’s Well.

“The inner relief road will include a bridge over the River Suir at Lidl and will provide an access road to the rear of the MIC campus which the college has sought to enable their expansion plans into the future.

“The proposed footpath along the Mill Road will complete a safe walking route for the town whilst also ensuring the safety of members of the Thurles Gaels GAA club as they make their way to their grounds for both training and match days.”