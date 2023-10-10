Call for Thurles parking restrictions to be revisited

Growing traffic congestion in Thurles is a cause for concern according to a local activist.

Tommy Barrett says the situation has been getting steadily worse over the years.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said some areas of the town in particular are particularly bad.

“One of the major things we just can’t seem to get right over the years is traffic congestion and I suppose one of the big streets that we’ll always hear about is Parnell Street. We’ll always throw it out there – what can we do?

“I’m not an engineer and I’m not an expert – I’m merely giving my opinion as someone who drives the town every day and walks it as well. About two weeks ago parking was restricted on Parnell Street – there was no parking for some reason – and you see how easy the street flowed and that impact on the Square.”