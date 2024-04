An event was held in Nenagh last night to discuss the water quality in Lough Derg.

The ‘Treasuring Lough Derg’ public meeting was organised by Green Party local election candidate Iva Pocock and was addressed by renowned aquatic ecologist Dr Cilian Roden.

The aim was to discuss protecting the lake after last year’s toxic algal bloom.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan was also there – she says it’s crucially important that Tipperary take action on it.