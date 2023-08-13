Tourism development approved for Kilcash

Planning permission has been granted for a glamping site on the foothills of Slievenamon.

The development at Carriagloe, Kilcash will be made up of three single storey two person cabins and four single storey four person cabins.

The original application was lodged with Tipperary County Council in mid-November last year with planners seeking further information in January.

This has now been supplied by the applicant Liam O’Dwyer with council officials this week granting conditional planning permission.