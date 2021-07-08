Taoiseach acknowledges ongoing problems at Ardfinnan Bridge

The Taoiseach has described ongoing disruption at Ardfinnan Bridge as economically and socially problematic for the area.

Micheál Martin’s comments came after Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath raised the issue in the Dáil, calling for one million euro investment to have a two-lane solution developed.

Traffic lights have been in place there for six years while a controversial Council proposal for a one-way system was ruled out by An Bord Pleanála.

The Taoiseach said he’d look at whether a solution can be found.

“I do get the point – economically and socially it’s a problem and it’s dangerous as well from a safety perspective. It was one of the issues that was made by many of the parents of school children at the time.”

“I will follow through on that and see what we can do in relation to it.”