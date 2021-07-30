Section of Suir Blueway to be upgraded

A portion of the Suir Blueway is set to be widened to three metres.

Currently, only sections of the popular cycling and walking amenity are this wide.

This includes a one kilometre stretch between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan and now there are plans to widen the Blueway for another one kilometre stretch between Kilsheelan and Clonmel.

Speaking to Tipp FM after a Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District meeting, where this was raised, Councillor Kevin O’Meara welcomed the news.

He added that he would like to see the whole Blueway at this width.

“It would be great because it’s been a hugely used facility, especially in the last 18 months, when we’ve all gone back to basics and enjoyed the outdoors a lot more maybe than we have in previous years.

“So, it would be great to see it three metres wide for the duration of the Blueway.

“I think practically speaking, it’s just used so frequently with both walkers and cyclists alike, sharing a tight space.

“I think it would be more comfortable for all users if it could be three metres wide.”