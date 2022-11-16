Revised plans submitted for former convent building in Tipp

A further planning application has been lodged for a disused convent building in Tipperary.

Previous plans for site at Ballingarry Lower were either refused or deemed invalid.

Donal Corcoran has submitted a number of planning applications in recent times for the old Convent complex at Ballingarry Lower.

It’s listed as a protected structure in the Tipperary County Development Plan.

This latest proposal before the planning authority is for a change of use to the existing buildings for use as tourist accommodation.

This would comprise of seven individually accessed dwellings made up of a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom houses.

A digital hub is proposed for an existing school room while the disused chapel would be converted to a community building. If approved the Presentation National school would be converted to a café and showroom

Donal Corcoran’s previous plans for a mix of residential, light industrial, shops and offices together with a small service station, deli and shop were rejected by Tipperary County Council last year.

A decision on this latest application is due from the planning authority by January 5th next.