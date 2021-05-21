Public views sought on plans for Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter

A Public Consultation phase is to be launched soon to get views on a major investment in the Nenagh Historic & Cultural Quarter.

The €866,000 project, which has already secured €650,000 in State funding, will focus on rejuvenating the general area surrounding three Flagship Pillars – Nenagh Jail, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square.

Consultants appointed to the project will soon be looking for the public’s views on what works should occur.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says it’s an exciting prospect for the town.

“They’re talking about a more ‘walker friendly’ part of the town as opposed to transport. There’s a whole new transport infrastructure to go in as well in the sense that they’re talking about putting a one-way system around that side of town. They’re talking about raised footpaths.”

“You’re also talking about possible access from Pearse Street – the council own two houses on that street so you could have another access to the castle.