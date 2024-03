Facilities for staff working at the Rock of Cashel could be set for an upgrade.

The Office of Public Works has lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a property near the renowned world heritage site.

It involves a material change of use of the existing three storey Healthcare Centre at The Kiln.

The OPW is seeking permission to convert this to office use and associated facilities for the staff working at the Rock.

A decision is due by April 18th next.