Mid-Tipp tourism project dealt a blow

The Littleton Labyrinth project suffered a setback over the weekend with the theft of €2,000 worth of timber fencing.

It had only been installed last Thursday at Killeens, Ballynonty as part of the joint venture between Tipperary County Council and Bord na Mona.

It’s an ambitious plan for a 23 kilometre trail along the old railway line across the bog.

Work is progressing well on the first 7kilometre stretch.

Local Councillor Sean Ryan is encouraging anyone with information on the theft to contact the Gardaí.

“That’s a huge blow to the project – its not going to be a death knell or anything like that but it definitely increases the time that’s needed for the project. As a local community we’re appealing for local people to be vigilant. If you see anything suspicious in the area please do report it to An Garda Siochana. Whoever stole it I think knew where they were going, they knew the local terrain of the area”

Any information can be given to Thurles Garda station on 0504-25100.