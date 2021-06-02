Lough Derg accommodation providers report excellent bookings for summer months

Strong bookings are being reported in Tipperary as hotels and other forms of accommodation make a long awaited return.

Declan Collison, who runs Lough Derg House in Dromineer, says that weekend bookings are very strong until September and he’s also pleased with interest so far in midweek stays.

Ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend, hotels, self-catering homes and B&Bs welcome guests back from today after over five months of closed doors.

Declan Collison is hopeful of a good summer.

“We’re very impressed, very pleased as accommodation bookings are very strong. About 75-80% booked out every weekend between now and September which is fantastic. Also the midweek bookings are quite good.”

“People like to have a little bit of value for money and that value for money is there around the lake. All of the lake is offering great value both in accommodation and with food offerings.”