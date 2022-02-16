Cahir Castle scoops prestigious film award

Cahir Castle has won Europe’s favourite filming location award.

The site – which has been a location for many movies down through the years – was nominated by Screen Ireland for The Green Knight.

It was up against four other locations with a public vote resulting in the 700 year old castle taking the prestigious European Film Commissions Network Location Award 2021.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn says it is a huge achievement.

“Cahir was up against such strong competition – the likes of Berlin where The Queens Gambit was filmed, Croatia, Norway and Malaga where the fourth season of The Crown was filmed.

“So this was no easy feat and an awful lot of the credit has to go to (site manager) Eleanor Morrissey at Cahir Castle and we have to thank everyone who voted for Cahir Castle.

“This is a huge achievement for the region and for Cahir in particular.”