Businesses says 2011 Royal visit was a major boost for Cashel

The Queen’s visit to Cashel in 2011 was a huge boost to the town according to Martin Lynch from the local Chamber of Commerce.

Media coverage of her at the Rock of Cashel was seen across the world leading to a significant increase in visitor numbers.

Speaking on Tipp Today Martin said the historic visit boosted not just Cashel but the entire island of Ireland.

“It most definitely led to an increase in tourism and I suppose at the time Anglo – Irish relations weren’t great and her visit I think was part of the process to where we are now and definitely led to King Charles visit to Cashel this year.

“It was history in the making and it always will be in the history books that she visited Ireland and visited Cashel.”